Research Analysts Set Expectations for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. B. Riley also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GIII. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.80. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.45. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,526,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after buying an additional 311,371 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after buying an additional 43,059 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 58,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 681,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 42,604 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.