Research Analysts Set Expectations for scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for scPharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.44) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.61). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded scPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered scPharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. scPharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Shares of SCPH opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $244.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 20.67 and a quick ratio of 20.67. scPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCPH. 5AM Venture Management LLC grew its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the second quarter. 5AM Venture Management LLC now owns 3,831,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 578,034 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 55.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

