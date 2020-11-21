Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Director Jack R. Lazar Acquires 6,666 Shares

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,052 shares in the company, valued at $645,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94, a PEG ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $19.95.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1,970.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Imperial Capital raised Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.