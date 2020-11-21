Reviewing Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) and Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG)

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) and Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Essential Utilities pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Artesian Resources pays out 64.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essential Utilities pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Artesian Resources has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Essential Utilities has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Artesian Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Artesian Resources has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Utilities has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Artesian Resources and Essential Utilities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artesian Resources 19.23% 10.32% 2.94% Essential Utilities 25.15% 8.83% 3.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Artesian Resources and Essential Utilities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artesian Resources $83.60 million 4.17 $14.93 million $1.60 23.33 Essential Utilities $889.69 million 12.06 $224.54 million $1.47 29.75

Essential Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than Artesian Resources. Artesian Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essential Utilities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.4% of Artesian Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Essential Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of Artesian Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Essential Utilities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Artesian Resources and Essential Utilities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artesian Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Essential Utilities 0 1 0 0 2.00

Essential Utilities has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.34%. Given Essential Utilities’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Essential Utilities is more favorable than Artesian Resources.

Summary

Essential Utilities beats Artesian Resources on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware. It also provides contract water and wastewater services; water, sewer, and internal service line protection plans; and wastewater management services, as well as design, construction, and engineering services. In addition, the company offers services to other water utilities, including operations and billing functions; owns real estate properties, including land for office buildings, a water treatment plant, and wastewater facility; and provides designing, installing, maintaining, and repairing services for storm water management systems. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 87,800 metered water customers in Delaware, 2,500 metered water customers in Maryland, and 40 customers in Pennsylvania through 1,331 miles of transmission and distribution mains. Artesian Resources Corporation was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party. It serves approximately 3 million residential water, commercial water, fire protection, industrial water, wastewater, and other water and utility customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Aqua America, Inc. and changed its name to Essential Utilities, Inc. in February 2020. Essential Utilities, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.