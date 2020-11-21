Reviewing e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) & cbdMD (NYSE:YCBD)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) and cbdMD (NYSE:YCBD) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for e.l.f. Beauty and cbdMD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score e.l.f. Beauty 0 2 8 0 2.80 cbdMD 0 0 0 0 N/A

e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus target price of $22.63, suggesting a potential upside of 4.99%. Given e.l.f. Beauty’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe e.l.f. Beauty is more favorable than cbdMD.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of cbdMD shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of cbdMD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and cbdMD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.l.f. Beauty $282.85 million 3.89 $17.88 million $0.42 51.31 cbdMD $23.65 million 5.46 -$50.43 million N/A N/A

e.l.f. Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than cbdMD.

Risk & Volatility

e.l.f. Beauty has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, cbdMD has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and cbdMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.l.f. Beauty 3.29% 8.53% 4.57% cbdMD 75.10% 61.77% 39.52%

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats cbdMD on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Oakland, California.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc. produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name. The company distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States. The company was formerly known as Level Brands, Inc. and changed its name to cbdMD, Inc. in May 2019. cbdMD, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

