Reviewing Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) and Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) and Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Profire Energy and Superior Drilling Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profire Energy -6.05% -3.89% -3.55% Superior Drilling Products -7.96% -19.37% -7.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.9% of Profire Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Superior Drilling Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Profire Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.4% of Superior Drilling Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Profire Energy and Superior Drilling Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profire Energy $38.98 million 1.01 $2.02 million N/A N/A Superior Drilling Products $19.00 million 0.59 -$940,000.00 ($0.04) -11.00

Profire Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Superior Drilling Products.

Risk and Volatility

Profire Energy has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Drilling Products has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Profire Energy and Superior Drilling Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profire Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Superior Drilling Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Profire Energy beats Superior Drilling Products on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment. The company also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc., a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers. The company also manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company. It serves oil and natural gas drilling industry. The company was formerly known as SD Company, Inc. and changed its name to Superior Drilling Products, Inc. in May 2014. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vernal, Utah.

