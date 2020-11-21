Reviewing Vonage (VG) and Its Rivals

Vonage (NASDAQ: VG) is one of 92 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Vonage to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Vonage and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonage -2.92% 6.18% 2.51% Vonage Competitors -88.78% -0.78% -0.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vonage and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vonage $1.19 billion -$19.48 million 68.53 Vonage Competitors $14.91 billion $724.82 million 24.72

Vonage’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vonage. Vonage is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Vonage has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vonage’s peers have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Vonage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Vonage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vonage and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonage 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vonage Competitors 1176 3040 2785 163 2.27

Vonage currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.53%. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 38.00%. Given Vonage’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vonage has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Vonage peers beat Vonage on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services. The Consumer segment provides home telephone services through various service plans with basic features, including voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail. It also offers Vonage World and Vonage North America consumer plans. In addition, the company provides Vonage-enabled devices, which allow customers to use the Internet connection for their computer and telephones at the same time; and high-speed broadband Internet service that allows calls over the Internet either from a telephone through a Vonage-enabled device, or through soft phone software, or mobile client applications. Vonage Holdings Corp. sells its products through its sales agents, Websites, and toll free numbers for consumers and businesses in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. Vonage Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.

