Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) PT Raised to $45.00

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

RXN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexnord from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rexnord from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.86.

NYSE:RXN opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.30.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

In other news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $1,161,020.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 110,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $469,289.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,311. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

