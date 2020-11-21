Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Trading 11.2% Higher

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)’s stock price traded up 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 1,844,444 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 1,303,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08.

In related news, Director Rochford Living Trust Lloyd Ti acquired 142,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 72.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

