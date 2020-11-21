Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Up 14.3%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s share price shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. 21,655,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 6,084,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $305.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 276.54% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Riot Blockchain news, Director Soo Il Benjamin Yi sold 44,068 shares of Riot Blockchain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $154,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the third quarter worth $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 333,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Riot Blockchain by 447.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 632,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

