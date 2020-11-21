Robert L. Denton Sells 2,000 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.81). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 71.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $496,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 69.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,825,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,740,000 after purchasing an additional 47,627 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

