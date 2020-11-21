Robert W. Baird Raises Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $125.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ROST. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.83.

Ross Stores stock opened at $108.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 72.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.35. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,404,383,000 after buying an additional 2,761,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ross Stores by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $568,833,000 after buying an additional 2,749,811 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in Ross Stores by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,280,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,886,000 after buying an additional 1,611,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,027,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,073,000 after buying an additional 1,319,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

