Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,944 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $50,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 914.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $66,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROK opened at $247.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $267.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $74,270.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,300.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total transaction of $78,387.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,209. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

