Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Elik I. Fooks Sells 7,000 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.03, for a total transaction of $1,722,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ROK opened at $247.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.63. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $267.48.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 268.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,060,000 after purchasing an additional 610,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,546,000 after purchasing an additional 571,279 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,463.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 317,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,606,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,112,000 after buying an additional 264,964 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.