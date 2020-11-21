Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Sets New 1-Year High at $257.45

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $257.45 and last traded at $256.35, with a volume of 417968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $231.99.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roku from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.82 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Louden sold 75,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $12,188,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,188,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $17,016,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,872 shares of company stock worth $56,690,492 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,956,000 after purchasing an additional 788,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,504,000 after buying an additional 806,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 9.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,144,000 after buying an additional 538,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Roku by 16.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,151,000 after buying an additional 741,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 19.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,631,000 after buying an additional 631,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

