Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, OTR Global cut Ross Stores to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.83.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $108.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 72.66, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 522.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

