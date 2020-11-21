Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROST. OTR Global cut Ross Stores to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ross Stores from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.83.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $108.99 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.91 and a 200-day moving average of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 15,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 8,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

