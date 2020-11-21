Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Axcella Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axcella Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.81.

Axcella Health stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $200.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 22.66 and a quick ratio of 22.66. Axcella Health has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXLA. Flagship Pioneering Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 43.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 12,548,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 69.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,375,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 28.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 216,278 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 50.0% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the second quarter worth about $1,244,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

