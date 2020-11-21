Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) Shares Down 25.7%

Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) shares fell 25.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 870,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 390% from the average session volume of 177,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05.

About Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM)

Routemaster Capital Inc operates as a tier 2 investment issuer in Canada. It engages in the acquisition of equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies, private companies, or other entities. The company was formerly known as Rodinia Lithium Inc and changed its name to Routemaster Capital Inc in August 2016.

