Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) Insider Ann Godbehere Buys 5,300 Shares

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) insider Ann Godbehere purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, with a total value of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,196.80 ($15.64) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 983.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,128.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a twelve month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,342.50 ($30.60). The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion and a PE ratio of -5.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RDSB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($22.73) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,738.87 ($22.72).

About Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

