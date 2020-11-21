Royal Gold, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.33.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.09.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $109.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $146.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,424,000 after purchasing an additional 314,429 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 190,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 95,037 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Royal Gold by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,095,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,594,000 after buying an additional 80,174 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Royal Gold by 1,889.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 45,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

