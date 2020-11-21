Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZGPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Salzgitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

Salzgitter stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

