Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) a €3.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AF. UBS Group set a €3.35 ($3.94) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €3.03 ($3.57).

Shares of AF stock opened at €4.23 ($4.97) on Wednesday. Air France-KLM SA has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($17.24). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €3.27 and a 200-day moving average of €3.84.

About Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

