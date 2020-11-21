Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) a GBX 200 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IAG. Liberum Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 287 ($3.75) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Davy Research lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) to a neutral rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 229.56 ($3.00).

IAG stock opened at GBX 157.85 ($2.06) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 12-month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 180.91.

In related news, insider Stephen Gunning sold 8,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total transaction of £1,134.38 ($1,482.07).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

