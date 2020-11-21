Sang Young Lee Buys 7,100 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) Stock

PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee acquired 7,100 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $77,603.00.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 4th, Sang Young Lee acquired 3,064 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $29,874.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Sang Young Lee acquired 8,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $77,760.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Sang Young Lee acquired 2,196 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $20,554.56.

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 88.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth $113,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 9.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 43.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period.

PCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

