Scandium International Mining Corp. (SCY.TO) (TSE:SCY) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.19

Scandium International Mining Corp. (SCY.TO) (TSE:SCY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 54800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market cap of $64.22 million and a P/E ratio of -68.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12.

About Scandium International Mining Corp. (SCY.TO) (TSE:SCY)

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals; and other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

