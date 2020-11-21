Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.40 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.40 ($7.53) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.76 ($7.96).

Get Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) alerts:

FRA:SHA opened at €6.07 ($7.14) on Wednesday. Schaeffler AG has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.69). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.19.

About Schaeffler AG (SHA.F)

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.