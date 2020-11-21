SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Short Interest Up 43.8% in October

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the October 15th total of 980,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 926,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $14.51 on Friday. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.64 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

SCPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SciPlay from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SciPlay by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SciPlay by 544.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 11,029 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. 16.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

