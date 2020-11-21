Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Scor in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Scor stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.14. Scor has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

