Scotiabank Boosts George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target to $117.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WNGRF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of George Weston from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of George Weston from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of George Weston from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.67.

Shares of WNGRF opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. George Weston has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $84.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.53.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

