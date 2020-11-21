Scotiabank Trims Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) Target Price to C$12.50

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ALS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) cut their target price on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Laurentian cut their target price on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$11.14 on Wednesday. Altius Minerals Co. has a twelve month low of C$6.29 and a twelve month high of C$12.32. The firm has a market cap of $461.91 million and a P/E ratio of -15.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s payout ratio is -27.55%.

About Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

