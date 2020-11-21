SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Trading Up 17%

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s share price was up 17% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.68. Approximately 290,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 94,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCYX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SCYNEXIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.72. As a group, analysts predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 427.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 340.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 263.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the period.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.