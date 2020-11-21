(SDXAY)’s (SDXAY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of (SDXAY) (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SDXAY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. (SDXAY) has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92.

About (SDXAY)

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers food services; and various on-site services, including business and administration, healthcare and senior community support, and education services to corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers.

