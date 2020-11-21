SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading 5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $168.00 to $198.00. The stock traded as high as $174.81 and last traded at $173.47. 2,745,555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 4,529,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.16.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a $152.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SEA by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SEA by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,849 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SEA by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,637 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.10. The firm has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

