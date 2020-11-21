Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (SPDI.L) (LON:SPDI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.50

Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (SPDI.L) (LON:SPDI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 341 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 2.17.

About Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (SPDI.L) (LON:SPDI)

SPDI is a London listed property company focused on Emerging Europe (Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Serbia) with a growing portfolio of prime commercial properties let to blue chip clients on long leases, which generates high yields and offers significant potential for capital growth thanks to highly favourable macro and regional property market fundamentals.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (SPDI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (SPDI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.