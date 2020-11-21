Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $10,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Masimo by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MASI stock opened at $247.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $143.90 and a 12 month high of $259.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.95.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MASI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.25.

In other news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,056. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $6,275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,575,197 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

