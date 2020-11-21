Sei Investments Co. Buys 984,349 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 500.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,181,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 984,349 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $11,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $9.20 to $9.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet cut Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.27). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

