Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $9,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA opened at $354.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $367.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total transaction of $14,537,560.10. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $2,132,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,229,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,473,398. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.33.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

