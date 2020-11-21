Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 366,268 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,729 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $11,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in China Mobile by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of China Mobile by 36.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in China Mobile by 16.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Mobile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE CHL opened at $30.32 on Friday. China Mobile Limited has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

