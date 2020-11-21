Sei Investments Co. Has $11.50 Million Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,244 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of Bunge worth $11,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge during the second quarter worth $1,096,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 471.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 33,018 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 214.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 25,034 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 13.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,912 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 23.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 92,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Bunge stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BG. ValuEngine cut Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bunge from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bunge from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

