Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $10,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NWE. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at $824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $58.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

