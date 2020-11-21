Sei Investments Co. Sells 34,067 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,067 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.44% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $10,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 19.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.71 and a beta of 2.25. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $44.70.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $339,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $140,304.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,655.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,589. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems.

