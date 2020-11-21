Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,697 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.57% of Selective Insurance Group worth $48,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $347,000. Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 47.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

SIGI stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.83. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

