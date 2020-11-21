Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Sells $5,574,931.90 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 111,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $5,574,931.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,308 shares in the company, valued at $56,733,398.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $918.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at about $1,142,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Service Co. International by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 298,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 177.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 26,514 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Service Co. International by 37.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

