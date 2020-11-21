Service Team (OTCMKTS:SVTE) versus American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Financial Review

Service Team (OTCMKTS:SVTE) and American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Service Team and American Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Team 0 0 0 0 N/A American Resources 0 1 1 0 2.50

American Resources has a consensus target price of $2.63, indicating a potential upside of 78.57%. Given American Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Resources is more favorable than Service Team.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Service Team and American Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Team $3.91 million 0.23 N/A N/A N/A American Resources $24.48 million 2.14 -$70.92 million ($1.81) -0.81

Service Team has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Service Team and American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Team N/A N/A N/A American Resources -538.18% N/A -62.84%

Risk and Volatility

Service Team has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Resources has a beta of -1.21, indicating that its share price is 221% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Resources beats Service Team on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Service Team Company Profile

Service Team Inc. manufactures, maintains, and repairs truck bodies in the United States. It manufactures truck bodies that are attached to a truck chassis; and other products used by the trucking industry. The vans are available for hauling dry freight or refrigerated freight. It serves auto dealers and users of trucks, such as dairies, food distributors, and local delivery. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Villa Park, California.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corp. (Indiana) engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on its operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded on October 2, 2013 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

