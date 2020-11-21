Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shake Shack from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.20.

SHAK opened at $75.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.19 and a beta of 1.71. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $86.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average is $60.12.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $3,408,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at $92,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $5,952,750.00. Insiders have sold 479,627 shares of company stock worth $33,530,556 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $2,387,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 26.8% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

