Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 71.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,738 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 21.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,620,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,063 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,569,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,733,000 after acquiring an additional 84,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,967,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,376,000 after acquiring an additional 669,735 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 10.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,635,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,048,000 after purchasing an additional 625,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 7.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,814,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,510,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $31.50 to $29.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0741 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.41%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go Wi-Fi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, Wi-Fi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

