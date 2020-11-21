ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Trading Up 9.8%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s stock price rose 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 1,721,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,354,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The stock has a market cap of $42.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in ShiftPixy by 377.6% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 63,250 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ShiftPixy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in ShiftPixy by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ShiftPixy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ShiftPixy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

ShiftPixy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PIXY)

ShiftPixy, Inc provides employment administrative services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary jobs in the United States. The company also operates as a payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. It primarily serves restaurant, hospitality, and maintenance service industries.

