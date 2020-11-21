Short Interest in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Increases By 43.8%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the October 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 36Kr stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KRKR opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. 36Kr has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $121.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 128.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,122.24%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on 36Kr from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

