Short Interest in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Drops By 24.8%

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the October 15th total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ADMP opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.11. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.31% and a negative return on equity of 99.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Dawson James downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMP. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 49,876 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 5.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

